Grant takes home heating solutions to a whole new level

GRANT has been designing and manufacturing innovative, reliable and high-quality heating solutions for over four decades and during this time has experienced resounding success, positioning itself as a market leader within the plumbing and heating industry throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Renowned for the diversity of its product portfolio which comprises of award-winning condensing oil boilers, highly efficient air source heat pumps, modern heat emitters and underfloor heating, the company is now driving the industry forward with a range of full-package home heating solutions for new build properties.

The Grant multiple package solution offers those undertaking a new build project the opportunity to have the property’s full heating requirements designed, quoted and supplied by the technical specialists at Grant, who can help to ensure optimum efficiencies for a property by combining multiple heating technologies. Through the combination of technologies, ensuring correct sizing and maximising system efficiencies, the home heating system can be taken into a new class of efficiency which can ultimately help provide greater long-term savings for the homeowner.

A key feature within the package solutions offering is Grant’s new Aerona3 R32 inverter-driven air source heat pump which features the integration of the more environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant and is perfectly suited for those seeking a more sustainable way to heat their property. This development from Grant comes well ahead of legislative targets outlined in the 2014 EU Fluorinated Greenhouse (F-Gas) Regulations which seek to limit the use of gases that have the highest Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Achieving an ErP rating of A+++, the Grant Aerona3 R32 was one of the first monobloc R32 air source heat pumps to be launched in the UK and is not just a greener heat pump, it also has the familiar features that engineers have come to associate with the Grant Aerona brand. Models within the Aerona3 range have several intelligent design features including weather compensation controls and a base tray heating element to stop ice formation in cold weather conditions. They also come with flexi hoses, valves and a built-in circulating pump as standard factory-fitted components which can help save time on installation.

Available in a variety of outputs, the Aerona3 range boasts a superior seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) even if outside temperatures were to drop as low as -20°C. Depending on the flow temperature and climate conditions, the Aerona3 heat pump can deliver over four times the amount of energy for every 1kW of electricity used. Cleverly extracting heat energy from the air around us, the Aerona3 can also help to future-proof a property as it has a lower dependency on fossil fuels and is subsequently less susceptible to rising fuel costs.

With low temperature operation, models within the Aerona3 range work effectively with the highly efficient and compact Grant Solo fan convector radiators which feature compact design and champion faster rates of convection than traditional radiators, or Grant Afinia aluminium radiators which are available from 6-20 panels as either standard or vertical radiators and feature curved surfaces and a brilliant white powder-coated finish. The Grant Uflex wet underfloor heating range also complements the offering by providing even distribution and maintenance of heat in a property to maintain optimum room temperatures. All products within Grant’s growing portfolio are designed with both homeowner and installer in mind and feature easy to use controls and a straightforward installation and maintenance process.

Stephen Grant, Founder of Grant said: “Heat pumps continue to grow in popularity for new build projects largely due to the environmentally-friendly benefits they offer and because they can also help to unlock greater efficiency outputs when combined with multiple heating technologies.

“With our team’s specialist knowledge and specification service we can outline the required heat source and output, accompanying cylinders, and suitable heat emitters such as the Grant Solo fan convector radiators, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators or the Grant Uflex underfloor heating system, making the whole process as hassle free as possible for the housebuilder or property developer.”

Established in 1978, Grant is headquartered in Birr, Co. Offaly and has been operating in the UK for over 25 years, based in Devizes. For further information on Grant’s full range of heating products visit www.grantuk.com.