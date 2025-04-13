Home care provider Dovida announces creation of 1,500 jobs across Ireland
From left, Serena Treacy of Dovida Midlands, Shane Jennings, CEO of Dovida Ireland, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, and Lorraine McLaughlin, General Manager of Dovida Midlands, at the launch of Dovida’s Midlands hub in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, where the organisation announced plans to hire up to 1,500 caregivers across the country (Image: Thomas Gibbons)

HOME CARE provider Dovida has announced plans to create up to 1,500 new jobs across Ireland.

The organisation, which has operated in Ireland since 2005, currently provides person-centred home care services to almost 8,000 people, primarily those aged over 65.

However, the company — which recently rebranded from Home Instead — cares for clients of all ages and has adapted its services to the varied needs of its growing client base.

As a result, Dovida — which also operates in Australia, France, Netherlands, New Zealand and Switzerland — now intends to increase capacity in the sector and expand its service offerings across the country.

'Tangible difference'

Announcing the new jobs at the launch of Dovida's Midlands hub in Westmeath on Saturday, CEO Shane Jennings said the organisation's staff are 'vital' to empowering service users.

"This is an exciting time to join Dovida, and I am delighted to be able to make this announcement today," he said.

"Our caregivers provide a vital service and make a tangible difference in the lives of people in communities all over Ireland.

"The need for care and support in the home is growing as our society ages and personalised home support services for people of all ages and abilities are preferred to residential care.

Staff at Dovida Midlands with Dovida Ireland CEO Shane Jennings and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, celebrating the launch of Dovida’s Midlands hub on Saturday (Image: Thomas Gibbons)

"With 20 years' experience in Ireland, Dovida is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of an ever-diverse group of people.

"We are proud to be able to offer local jobs that empower people to live in their homes, connected to their families, friends and communities."

The new roles will be a combination of full and part-time positions, offering competitive rates of pay, flexible schedules and comprehensive, sector-leading training through the Home Care Professionals Academy.

"We welcome applications from people from all walks of life and are committed to supporting them every step of the way," said Mr Jennings.

"Caregiving is a rewarding career and we look forward to growing our workforce so we can expand our services and empower more people to live fuller, more independent lives at home."

'Our caregivers are key'

Dovida's expansion and diversification comes as it revealed around 10 per cent of its clients are under 65, while children under 18 make up one per cent of people cared for.

The company also provides services to support people living with an acquired brain injury, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease, as well as helping children and young adults with additional needs.

"We continue to assist thousands of people every day with essentials such as helping people wash and dress, but we also support family carers with home-based respite, as well as helping people to get out and about, exercise and take part in activities and hobbies," said Danette Connolly, Director of Client Experience and Clinical Governance at Dovida.

"Our services have evolved to help people face emotional, physical and psychological challenges, whether from ageing, having experienced a life-changing accident or from living with a complex condition.

"People who need support from Dovida want to maintain autonomy over their life, to experience belonging, pursue happiness and find purpose.

"Our caregivers are key to ensuring that we can empower as many people as possible to do just that."

That view was echoed at Saturday's launch by Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, who said carers 'play an essential role in society, supporting people to live independently and with dignity in their own homes'.

He added: "Dovida's commitment to high-quality care and the creation of up to 1,500 jobs is a real boost — not only in terms of employment but also in the standard of support available to individuals and families."

