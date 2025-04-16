Infrastructure firm Wavin reveals plans for new logistics centre as part of Ace Express Freight link-up
Wavin Commercial Director for UK and Ireland, Michael O’Donohoe, left, with Ace Express Freight CEO Philip Tracey

WAVIN IRELAND have today announced plans for a new logistics centre in North County Dublin as part of a new long-term partnership with logistics experts, Ace Express Freight.

Currently based in Balbriggan, Wavin Ireland is a leading supplier of plastic below-ground drainage, soil and waste, plumbing and heating systems and stormwater management solutions.

Wavin, the building and infrastructure arm of global firm Orbia, say the new facility will be developed on an eight-acre site at Turvey, just off the M1 at Blakes Cross, North County Dublin.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Wavin in Ireland and we are delighted to be partnering with the trusted expertise of Ace Express Freight to enhance our logistics capabilities," said Michael O'Donohoe, Wavin's Commercial Director for UK & Ireland.

"We are also pleased to be investing in new innovative spaces for our offices and customer training and experience centre, where we can create a great environment for collaboration.

"We are confident that these initiatives will set solid foundations for us to grow our Irish business well into the future."

As well as a logistics centre, the site will include modern state-of-the-art offices and dedicated space for a new Wavin Academy

As well as serving as the future centre for Wavin's logistics and distribution operations in Ireland, the new site will also include modern state-of-the-art offices and a training centre.

The Wavin Academy will allow industry professionals to discover Wavin's building and infrastructure solutions and learn about new products and technologies.

Wavin's new partner in the development, Ace Express Freight, has grown to become one of Ireland's leading family-owned freight and logistics companies since it was established in 1989.

The firm has a distribution network in Ireland and Britain and a global partner network through WCAworld.

Speaking on today's news, CEO Philip Tracey said the company's growth would create jobs and boost the local economy.

"We are delighted that Wavin has chosen us as their partner for this major development," he said.

"This initiative will increase our warehouse and logistics space to over 500,000 square feet in the Fingal area, significantly enhancing our operational capacity.

"Once completed, this facility will not only support Wavin's growth but also contribute to the local economy and job creation.

"We look forward to collaborating closely on this exciting project and driving mutual success."

Work on the site is expected to commence in the summer and be operational by mid-2026.

