Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas to invest €129m in its Irish operations

JAPANESE pharmaceutical company Astellas has revealed it will invest €129m in its Irish operations over the next three years.

The multi-site investments, focusing on development, sustainability and Research Development & Innovation (RD&I), aim to enhance Astellas' operations across the country.

Lisa Murphy, General Manager of Astellas Pharma, said the investment is a testament to 'the great relationship that Astellas has with the local community and local officials'.

Proposals

One of Japan's largest life sciences companies and a leading developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, Astellas has a heritage in Ireland spanning more than 35 years.

The company currently employs in excess of 650 people across two facilities in Killorglin, Co. Kerry and Mulhuddart, Co. Dublin.

The proposed investment, supported by IDA Ireland, reinforce Astellas' long-term commitment to Ireland as a strategic hub for its global manufacturing, research and development activities.

The investment will see Astellas Killorglin implement several initiatives to significantly reduce energy consumption and CO₂ emissions.

In Dublin, the company is embarking on a project to improve environmental sustainability through the installation of solar panels and heat pumps across multiple facilities.

Meanwhile, a new Tralee facility due to be fully operational in 2028 will create 120 new jobs and will accelerate the expansion of Astellas' in-house production capabilities.

Speaking about the proposals, Ms Murphy said: "We're delighted to see great progress across the various projects ongoing across the Astellas' operational footprint here in Ireland.

"The continued investment by Astellas in Ireland will expand our capacity and capabilities for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply, and accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative antibody drugs and other new products."

'Key location'

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, recently met with members of the Astellas senior leadership team in Tokyo.

Speaking from the city, he said: "This commitment by Astellas highlights Ireland's role in the global life sciences sector.

"Our ongoing investment in education, infrastructure and innovation continues to create the optimum environment for companies to thrive.

"Astellas' decision to grow its footprint in both Kerry and Dublin demonstrates the strength of Ireland's offering and our commitment to supporting enterprise development across all regions."

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said the news showed that Ireland continues to attract strategic investments from world-leading companies.

"Astellas' long-standing presence here and its ongoing commitment to both Dublin and Kerry is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the value Ireland offers as a key location for innovation and growth," he added.