Ireland's richest family is revealed

IRELAND'S Weston family has been revealed as the richest family in the country for the 10th year in a row.

Published today in the Sunday Times Irish Rich List, the retailers brands include luxury department store Brown Thomas and Primark.

Dublin-born Galen Weston Jr, 45, now heads up the Canadian family empire, which was founded in 1882 by his great-grandfather.

Despite claiming the top spot for 2018, the Weston's family fortune fell €933million to €11.42billion (£10.05bn).

The rich list surveys the wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families in Ireland in a range of areas including entertainment, sport, business, technology and construction.

Denis O'Brien, businessman and the founder of Digicel, is in second place, with his fortune decreasing by €900million in the past year.

Third spot goes to Campbell's Soup heir John Dorrance whose wealth is up €100million at €2.6billion.

Earlier this week it was revealed that U2 had topped the entertainment list for a second-year running, with a combined wealth of €647million.

Former One Direction member turned solo artist, Niall Horan is the only person under the age of 40 on the list.

He has seen his wealth rise by €8million in the last year, largely thanks to a successful debut solo album.

Television producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey have come in second place on the list with a shared wealth of €443million.

The man with the quick feet, Michael Flatley, sits in third place with earnings of €230million.

Ireland’s wealthiest actor Liam Neeson has €113million to his name, followed by peers Pierce Brosnan with €72million and Daniel Day-Lewis with €56million.