US chemical manufacturer ChemPoint looking to appoint 'exceptional talent' after announcing new Dublin office

US chemical manufacturer ChemPoint says it is looking to appoint 'exceptional talent' after announcing the opening of a new office in Dublin.

ChemPoint Ireland, based on Windmill Lane in the capital, will serve as the company's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) headquarters.

A subsidiary of Univar Solutions, ChemPoint has already made strong inroads in the region, having hired a number of employees in the greater Dublin area.

"We're thrilled to announce the opening of our new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland — the first step in executing our strategic growth plan within EMEA," said Austin Nichols, ChemPoint President and CEO.

"Dublin offers unparalleled access to exceptional talent and serves as a convenient hub for international travel connectivity, enhancing our ability to meet with customers, engage with supplier partners and attend industry conferences and events to stay abreast of market trends."

Accelerate growth

ChemPoint is a distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

It engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 70 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally.

With the establishment of its new EMEA headquarters, the company will accelerate its growth and deepen its commitment to serving specialty ingredient and chemical customers.

It is now looking to fill key roles at its Dublin office in technical sales and market development, customer service, supply chain operations, regulatory and quality and product management.

'Dynamic and agile organisation'

Dr Anna Wilson, who has been appointed as General Manager of the Dublin office, said the expansion into Ireland 'will have a significant impact on fine chemical distribution across Europe'.

"ChemPoint employees have a unique ability to ignite a desire to excel in others. Their drive is contagious and it pulls you in," she said.

"I'm thrilled to become a part of this dynamic and agile organisation that offers a spirit of adventure for those ready to push boundaries and reshape the perception of the chemical industry."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland, said the opening of the new office was a 'strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a hub for innovation, talent and global business'.

"This investment not only brings high-quality jobs to our economy but also strengthens our position in the specialty chemicals sector," he added.

"Best wishes to the ChemPoint team and I look forward to following their continued growth and success here."