Police treat paint attack on Orange Hall in Co. Antrim as hate crime

THE PSNI has said it is treating a paint attack on an Orange Hall in Rasharkin, Co. Antrim as a hate crime.

Paint was thrown over the front of the building and graffiti daubed on walls opposite ahead of a Twelfth of July parade in the town.

The force has also said it is treating the controversial Moygashel bonfire in Co. Tyrone as a hate incident.

Police said they received a report of criminal damage caused to the Orange Hall in Rasharkin shortly after 1.20am on Saturday.

"We are treating this criminal damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime," said Superintendent Sinead McIldowney.

"The Police Service condemns all sectarian hate crime and criminal damage caused to any property is absolutely unacceptable."

Earlier this week, the bonfire at Moygashel caused controversy after effigies of refugees in a boat were placed on top.

Before the bonfire was lit on Thursday night, an Irish flag was also placed on the structure.

A statement from the PSNI on Friday said they were investigating the matter as a hate incident, adding 'police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe'.

'Sectarian and racist hatred'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned a bonfire in the Highfield area of Belfast that had numerous Irish Tricolours placed on it.

There were also signs reading 'KAT' and 'Stop the Boats'.

"Such open and sickening displays of sectarian and racist hatred have absolutely no place in our society," said the West Belfast MP.

"Political unionism must speak out and demand the removal of these offensive materials.

"Real leadership is needed, although it has been sorely lacking in these communities for some time.

"This is clearly a hate crime, and I have reported it to the PSNI."

Party colleague Pat Sheehan has also criticised the PSNI over a bonfire in the Village area of Belfast despite concerns about asbestos on the site and its proximity to electrical substations that provide power to two hospitals.

The PSNI said it refused a request from Belfast City Council to remove the bonfire following a multi-agency meeting.

"The consensus of the meeting was that the risk of the bonfire proceeding as planned was lower and more manageable than the intervention of contractors and the proposed methodology of dismantling the bonfire," said the force.

Speaking before the bonfire was lit, Mr Sheehan said: "This would not be allowed to happen anywhere else; I certainly would not be letting my children anywhere near this hazard.

"There are questions for the PSNI on how they have come to a decision not to intervene. All steps should be taken to protect public health."