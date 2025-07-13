Premises on remote Achill Island in Co. Mayo get high-speed broadband connection

PREMISES on the remote Achill Island in Co. Mayo have been connected to high-speed fibre broadband as part of a national rollout.

Main build works on the island infrastructure are now complete, hooking up more than 2,500 homes, farms and businesses to high-speed broadband.

Residents will now have the same access to 2GB broadband as the 380,000 premises currently connected across the country.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the National Broadband Plan (NBP), hosted an event on the Island this week to mark the first connections on Achill.

"No premises is too rural or too remote and we're proud to be here on Achill Island — one of 27 offshore islands in our rollout — to mark the availability of our world-class fibre network," said NBI Founder and Chairman David McCourt.

The NBP is one of the largest State infrastructure projects since rural electrification and is the largest-ever telecommunications project undertaken by the State.

The rollout area accounts for 23 per cent of the population in approximately 564,000 homes, farms, schools and businesses.

The project will radically change the broadband landscape across the country to ensure that every premises has access to high-speed broadband, no matter where they are.

Once finished, all parts of Ireland will have access to a modern, reliable broadband network, able to support all communications, information, education and entertainment requirements.

'A real game-changer'

"The delivery of fibre broadband infrastructure to Achill Island is a significant milestone for NBI, and we are delighted to have end customers already connected and enjoying the benefits of reliable, high-speed broadband," said TJ Malone, CEO of NBI.

"This is a major step forward for digital connectivity, helping people stay connected, work remotely, stream seamlessly and access vital online services."

John Barrett, the owner of Lilí Bán Café on Achill, has connected to the new network through the provider Westnet and believes the rollout will boost business on the island.

"I opened Lilí Bán Café in the summer of 2021 and soon realised that running a business on Achill Island has its challenges," he said.

"Without fibre broadband, the weather often impacted the signal and reliability of the connection.

"Since connecting to NBI's fibre with Westnet, it's been a real game-changer. At the café, we can now manage online bookings and operate a card machine.

"It's exciting to see a new wave of business starting on the island and fibre connectivity has definitely played a big part in this."