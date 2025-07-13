Penneys' 'iconic' Limerick store gets €5m overhaul

PENNEY’S 'iconic' O'Connell Street store in Limerick has been given a €5m overhaul as part of a €250m investment programme in stores across Ireland.

The revamp of the store, which opened its doors in 1980, follows a similar refurbishment at the company's O'Connell Street branch in Dublin and several other regional locations.

The company also plans to extend its Dooradoyle store in Co. Limerick next year, with redevelopments planned in Portlaoise and Ennis in the coming months.

Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the renovation of the Limerick O'Connell Street store was 'our way of saying thank you to our customers and colleagues in Limerick for their loyalty over the years'.

One fifth of the store's 164 employees have more than 20 years of service, including two colleagues who have worked for Penneys for 45 years.

'Fresh, modern and easier to shop'

The refurbishment — which took place at nights with a team of 40 contractors — is the biggest at the store in more than two decades.

The newly-revamped store spans 25,000 sq. ft across two shopping floors and includes significant upgrades to key customer areas and the addition of new fashion and interior ranges.

The brighter, easier-to-navigate space boasts new flooring and lighting throughout, better signage and branding and 12 new self-checkout tills.

There is more space to try things on, with 16 fitting rooms now available and a brand new wheelchair-accessible cubicle.

For the first time, customers will find Penneys' Edit collection in womenswear and a brand-new Travel Shop with all the holiday essentials.

"The store feels fresh, modern and easier to shop, with new features that reflect what our customers have told us they want," added Mr Costello.

"We're so excited for everyone to see the transformation — we think they'll really feel the difference the moment they walk in."

'Deep roots in the community'

It is hoped the refurbishment will provide a major boost to Limerick city's shopping experience and local economy.

Speaking at the relaunch, Kieran O'Donnell, TD for Limerick City, said: "Penneys' O'Connell Street store has long been one of the most iconic, key and well-loved shopping destinations in Limerick.

"This significant investment is a strong commitment to and clear vote of confidence in our city centre and its future.

"It's great to see a business with deep roots in the community continuing to evolve, enhancing the shopping experience and providing valuable local employment.

"The refurbished store looks fantastic and will be warmly welcomed by shoppers from across Limerick and beyond, bringing more people into our city centre."

Michelle Ryan, CEO of Limerick Chamber, also welcomed the refitted store.

"Penneys is an anchor for Limerick's retail economy, and this modernisation demonstrates their ongoing commitment to the city," she said.

"The investment not only supports jobs but also enhances the vibrancy of the city centre — something that benefits everyone.

"We look forward to seeing footfall grow in the city as customers return to enjoy this fresh new store."