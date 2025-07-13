Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man in his 60s died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred on the Old Airport Road in Collinstown at around 10.50am on Saturday.

"The motorcyclist, a male in his 60s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased," read a garda statement.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.30am and 11.15am on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

In a separate incident, a young man was left in a critical condition in hospital following a collision involving a car and an electric motorbike.

The incident occurred at Brookfield Road, Tallaght, at around 8.15pm on Friday.

"The e-motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical," read a garda statement.

"No other injuries were reported."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.