Irish expansion for Scottish engineering consultancy

THE consulting engineering firm Will Rudd Davidson has announced it is to open a Dublin office as it expands operations into Ireland.

The move demonstrates the firm’s “commitment to further business growth”, they confirm.

The privately owned engineering consultancy employs over 80 staff in Scotland, from bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and the launch of the new office will see the creation of eight new roles in the coming year - including the recruitment of two graduate engineers.

Will Rudd Davidson's Dublin office, located in the Grand Canal Dock district, and satellite offices in Leitrim and Limerick will cover work throughout the whole country.

The offices will provide full civil, structural and conservation engineering and project management services across a range of sectors.

The expansion comes at a time when investment in construction projects is high and the market is buoyant.

The Will Rudd Davidson team has already secured engineering contracts in the data centre, residential and hotel/leisure sectors in the immediate area and throughout the country.

Leading the Dublin and Irish team will be Glasgow’s Managing Director, MJ O’Shaughnessy, who will be supported by associate Shane McGowan.

MJ O’Shaughnessy, Will Rudd Davidson managing director (Glasgow and Ireland), said: “With projects already underway in Ireland, and a healthy pipeline of work, it made sense to expand operations and commit fully to serving the market in Ireland.”

He added: “Being a Kilcornan man, from county Limerick, I am so proud of my Irish heritage and it has always been an aspiration that Will Rudd Davidson would put down some roots here, and with Shane, I have the perfect companion to do this, so for me personally it is a hugely exciting move.

“The expansion of Will Rudd Davidson is testament to the incredible work the whole team delivers and this is driving us forward to realise new opportunities.

“Already we’re experiencing a very positive year, securing a wide range of projects across the UK and Ireland in a variety of sectors including the growing energy sector.”