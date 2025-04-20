Irish firm Sisk involved in Birkenhead regeneration project

AN IRISH construction firm, John Sisk & Son, is progressing with early-stage works on a major £52 million regeneration scheme in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

The Hind Street Urban Village project will transform a 26-hectare brownfield site near the town centre into a new residential and commercial district. The area, once home to industrial uses including a gasworks, will eventually host up to 1,600 homes, along with new commercial space, community amenities, and green infrastructure.

Sisk, which is headquartered in Dublin and was founded in Cork in 1859, has been appointed to carry out enabling works. These include vegetation clearance, ground investigations, and other site preparations ahead of full-scale remediation and infrastructure activity, expected to begin in autumn 2025.

The project is being led by Wirral Council in partnership with ION Developments, with backing from Homes England and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, who together are contributing a £52 million funding package. The first phase will deliver 633 homes, with major construction projected to begin in 2027.

A key feature of the masterplan is Dock Branch Park, a proposed linear park running along a disused railway line to better connect residential neighbourhoods with the town centre.

Sisk’s involvement underscores the firm’s growing footprint in the UK’s urban regeneration sector. Its British portfolio includes the International Convention Centre Wales, work on London’s Crossrail, and major healthcare and university projects. The company is known for managing large-scale developments across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and data centre sectors.

The Hind Street scheme is seen as a cornerstone of Wirral’s wider regeneration strategy, which aims to make Birkenhead more liveable, better connected, and greener. Local authorities hope the project will act as a catalyst for broader renewal across the town and surrounding areas.