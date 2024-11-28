Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency
Business

Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency

AN Irish firm which uses image-based analytics technology to monitor land use has won a substantial contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The remote sensing company Proveye has been awarded the €900k deal which allows it to develop its platform to provide high-precision, metric-based measurement and monitoring of land use in the world’s grasslands.

Proveye’s unique technology integrates satellite and drone image processing and AI technologies to monitor the land’s surface more effectively.

Pictured at NovaUCD in Dublin is Jerome O’Connell, CEO, Proveye. (Credit: Nick Bradshaw / Fotonic)

This contract marks the second time the Dubin-headquartered firm has collaborated with the ESA.

In 2022 the ESA awarded them £225k in funding to develop its grassland management platform.

Headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, Proveye was founded by Jerome O’Connell and Professor Nick Holden as spin-out from University College Dublin.

“This contract with ESA marks a significant milestone in our mission to help deliver nature-based solutions that drive climate resilience and sustainable food production,” said O’Connell, who is CEO at the firm.

“We are excited to build on our previous success with ESA and continue advancing our technology to support the pressing need to produce more food in a more sustainable manner,” he added.

“Grassland ecosystems are under significant pressure from climate change and intensive agriculture.

“Our platform empowers farmers to manage grasslands more efficiently, give actionable insights to project owners and provide investors and corporates with empirical evidence on the impact of their nature capital investments.”

Proveye CCO Paul Kennedy added: “Proveye’s second collaboration with ESA highlights the company’s pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable food production and climate resilience.

“This contract is expected to have far-reaching impacts, not only in Europe but globally, by driving efficiencies in habitat and grassland management and contributing to broader sustainability targets for all stakeholders in food production, natural capital and biodiversity restoration.”

See More: Dublin, European Space Agency, Proveye

Related

Irish weight loss start-up announces UK expansion following successful funding round
Business 11 months ago

Irish weight loss start-up announces UK expansion following successful funding round

By: Fiona Audley

Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed
Business 1 year ago

Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours
Business 1 year ago

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Violent home invader who targeted old and vulnerable is jailed for more than 20 years
News 20 hours ago

Violent home invader who targeted old and vulnerable is jailed for more than 20 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang
News 20 hours ago

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cyclist dies almost two weeks after Co. Dublin collision
News 21 hours ago

Cyclist dies almost two weeks after Co. Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway
News 21 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan in search for one of the Disappeared
News 21 hours ago

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan in search for one of the Disappeared

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting
News 22 hours ago

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy