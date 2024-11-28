Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency

AN Irish firm which uses image-based analytics technology to monitor land use has won a substantial contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The remote sensing company Proveye has been awarded the €900k deal which allows it to develop its platform to provide high-precision, metric-based measurement and monitoring of land use in the world’s grasslands.

Proveye’s unique technology integrates satellite and drone image processing and AI technologies to monitor the land’s surface more effectively.

This contract marks the second time the Dubin-headquartered firm has collaborated with the ESA.

In 2022 the ESA awarded them £225k in funding to develop its grassland management platform.

Headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin, Proveye was founded by Jerome O’Connell and Professor Nick Holden as spin-out from University College Dublin.

“This contract with ESA marks a significant milestone in our mission to help deliver nature-based solutions that drive climate resilience and sustainable food production,” said O’Connell, who is CEO at the firm.

“We are excited to build on our previous success with ESA and continue advancing our technology to support the pressing need to produce more food in a more sustainable manner,” he added.

“Grassland ecosystems are under significant pressure from climate change and intensive agriculture.

“Our platform empowers farmers to manage grasslands more efficiently, give actionable insights to project owners and provide investors and corporates with empirical evidence on the impact of their nature capital investments.”

Proveye CCO Paul Kennedy added: “Proveye’s second collaboration with ESA highlights the company’s pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable food production and climate resilience.

“This contract is expected to have far-reaching impacts, not only in Europe but globally, by driving efficiencies in habitat and grassland management and contributing to broader sustainability targets for all stakeholders in food production, natural capital and biodiversity restoration.”