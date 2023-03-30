Irish firm wins significant contract on world’s largest offshore wind farm

AN IRISH engineering firm has won a significant contract on the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Eastgate Engineering, an Irish-founded company with offices in Waterford in Ireland and Teeside in England, has been awarded the contract on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

GE Renewable Energy has selected Eastgate Engineering to provide mechanical and electrical activities for the pre-assembly of the towers and nacelles for the Haliade-X turbines to be used at Dogger Bank, which is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England.

The contract is expected to support approximately 90 local jobs, including electrical and mechanical technicians, supervision and project management.

The mechanical and electrical engineering work will be done at Able Seaton Port, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm marshalling harbour.

The work began in January 2023 and is expected to continue throughout all three phases of the pre-assembly of the wind farm, which is set to conclude in 2026.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Commercial Director Simon Bailey, said: “Eastgate Engineering is a very welcome addition to our Dogger Bank Wind Farm supply chain, as they help us prepare for turbine installation later this year.

“The Billingham-based company is one of a number of firms in the north-east bringing expertise to our world-leading project, which is supporting more than 2,000 UK-based roles during construction and operation.”

Nathan Fahey, GE Project Director for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, added: “We are pleased to announce that we have selected Eastgate Engineering to provide mechanical and electrical engineering support for the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind farm.

“They have the expertise and strong local presence we are looking for in the companies we are engaging to support this project.

“This award is another in a series of contracts with companies in the Teesside area that will both support and create jobs today and well into the future.”

David Brennan, Managing Director of Eastgate Engineering, said: “Eastgate Engineering is delighted to work in close partnership with GE to deliver the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

The Irishman added: “Our highly skilled, locally based workforce is excited to support such a historic project with such an important role to play in bringing more clean, renewable offshore wind online in the UK.”

GE announced in December 2022 it had selected Mammoet UK, based in Thornaby Teesside, to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the staging and assembly of turbine components for Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Once complete in 2026, each phase of the wind farm will be able to produce 6TWh of renewable electricity, totalling 18TWh annually, which is the equivalent to powering six million UK homes each year or meeting around five per cent of the UK’s electricity demand.

Due to its size and scale, the site is being built in three consecutive phases: Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C.