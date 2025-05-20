Irish firm's unique new platform offers collaborative canvas for humans and AI agents to work together
AN Irish firm has launched a unique new platform which allows AI and data developers to work seamlessly together.

Limerick-based Zerve has created the industry’s first multi-agent system engineered specifically for enterprise-grade data and AI development.

“Unlike lightweight code assistants or hobbyist tools, Zerve’s Agent is a full participant in the development lifecycle—planning, provisioning infrastructure, building, and deploying data and AI products at scale,” the firm explains.

Designed for enterprise environments, the Zerve Operating System connects directly with their clients’ internal infrastructure to provide a visual canvas for human and agent collaboration.

With multi-agent orchestration, full compute control, and native access to code, data, and workflows, Zerve “redefines what AI agents can do - transforming them from co-pilots into true teammates”, the firm adds.

“If you’ve tried out ‘vibe-coding’ agents and wished you could apply them to real enterprise AI and data workflows—now you can,” Zerve CEO and co-founder Phily Hayes says.

“Zerve is hosted in your own environment, with your own SDLC policies, connected to your LLMs, data repositories, single sign-on, and the whole shebang, giving your team and AI agents a secure, productive environment in which to explore, build, test and deliver data and AI products in record time,” he added.

The platform, which was launched at the ODSC Conference in Boston this month, allows tech teams to activate multiple AI agents on any problem using natural language prompts.

“The agents will present a plan, and then get to work, generating new Zerve canvases, creating and connecting code blocks, writing code, orchestrating infrastructure, and automating various parts of the data workflow,” a Zerve spokesperson explained.

Initially released in 2024, Zerve  is already being used by organisations such as NASA, Canal+ and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

