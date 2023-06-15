Irish-owned hotel ‘honoured’ to be crowned best in England

AN Irish-owned hotel in England has shared its delight this week after being presented with a top industry award.

The Titanic Hotel Liverpool scooped the Large Hotel of the Year gong in an exclusive awards ceremony.

The venue, which is a sister hotel of the 5-star Lough Eske Castle, the Redcastle Golf & Spa Hotel and Titanic Hotel Belfast, won the award at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence this month.

It is part of the Dublin-based Harcourt Hotel Collection group.

Group Operations Manager Cleemnt Gaffney said of their win: “We are very honoured to be crowned ‘Large Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards.

“This accolade is a recognition of excellence across the country’s tourism industry”.

The awards, which recognise “excellence across the country’s tourism industry and celebrating innovation, quality and best practices”, took place at Warner Bros Studio Tour London, where gold, silver and bronze winners were announced.

Among the 20 categories was Large Hotel of the Year, of which Titanic Hotel Liverpool was triumphant, winning gold against two other shortlisted hotels.

The Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Wiltshire took Silver in the category, with Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort, in Durham, taking Bronze.

Brian O'Connor, Hotel Manager at Titanic Hotel Liverpool, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised with Large Hotel of the Year for our exceptional service and iconic Grade II listing setting reaffirming our high standards within the industry.

“We strive to create an environment where luxury meets heartfelt hospitality, and this coveted award serves as a testament to the dedication and passion of our exceptional team.”

The Titanic Hotel Liverpool is set in a Grade II listed building, which was formerly a warehouse, on the city’s Stanley Docks overlooking the River Mersey.

It has many Irish connections, with five full time staff hailing from Ireland and five per cent of guests every year visiting from the Emerald Isle.

