Job cuts at Accenture in Dublin
Business

Job cuts at Accenture in Dublin

Accenture (Getty Images)

GLOBAL consultancy giant Accenture has announced it will cut almost 900 jobs in Ireland.

The Irish-American IT and consultancy firm, which has its headquarters in Dublin and operates in 49 countries, will seek around 890 redundancies from its Irish workforce.

The proposed jobs cull follows plans unveiled in March by the company to cut its worldwide head-count by 19,000.

Accenture employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland, and over 720,000 workers globally - making it one of the world's largest companies by employee count.

The firm said the overall cuts - which will amount to about 2.5 per cent of its overall worldwide workforce - would mostly affect corporate support services. including its human resources, IT, finance and marketing departments.

However, in a statement the company stressed it remained "firmly committed" to its Irish operations.

In its statement, the company said:  "Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients' business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

"We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long term."

The latest cuts follow a series of culls from Ireland-based multi-national tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and Twitter.

See More: Bernard Looney, Kerry, Oil

Related

BP boss Bernard Looney urges against oil drilling ban
News 1 year ago

BP boss Bernard Looney urges against oil drilling ban

By: Mal Rogers

BP CEO reveals plans to become more environmentally friendly as company battles financial downturn
Business 2 years ago

BP CEO reveals plans to become more environmentally friendly as company battles financial downturn

By: Mal Rogers

Looney remains confident despite BP’s fall in profits
Business 3 hours ago

Looney remains confident despite BP’s fall in profits

By: Grainne Conroy

Latest

End of an Era — RTÉ longwave transmitting tower demolished
News 1 day ago

End of an Era — RTÉ longwave transmitting tower demolished

By: Mal Rogers

Cathedrals, cowboys, and curiosities: San Antonio's eclectic mix
Travel 1 day ago

Cathedrals, cowboys, and curiosities: San Antonio's eclectic mix

By: Marilyn Jones

Mick Lynch receives major Cork honour
News 2 days ago

Mick Lynch receives major Cork honour

By: Mal Rogers

Jail for driver who killed Olive Riley, stepdaughter of NI novelist
News 3 days ago

Jail for driver who killed Olive Riley, stepdaughter of NI novelist

By: Mal Rogers

Tollymore — a literary sort of woodland in Co. Down
Travel 3 days ago

Tollymore — a literary sort of woodland in Co. Down

By: Mal Rogers