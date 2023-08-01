Job cuts at Accenture in Dublin

GLOBAL consultancy giant Accenture has announced it will cut almost 900 jobs in Ireland.

The Irish-American IT and consultancy firm, which has its headquarters in Dublin and operates in 49 countries, will seek around 890 redundancies from its Irish workforce.

The proposed jobs cull follows plans unveiled in March by the company to cut its worldwide head-count by 19,000.

Accenture employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland, and over 720,000 workers globally - making it one of the world's largest companies by employee count.

The firm said the overall cuts - which will amount to about 2.5 per cent of its overall worldwide workforce - would mostly affect corporate support services. including its human resources, IT, finance and marketing departments.

However, in a statement the company stressed it remained "firmly committed" to its Irish operations.

In its statement, the company said: "Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients' business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

"We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long term."

The latest cuts follow a series of culls from Ireland-based multi-national tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and Twitter.