Leading vitamins brand Novomins launches into Ireland

NOVOMINS, the UK’s leading gummy vitamin brand founded by Irish-born Dr Peter McQuillan, have launched into Ireland, with their full range available in a selection of Chemist Warehouses across the country.

Born in Antrim, McQuillan has worked for many years with his team of doctors, neuroscientists and nutritionists to bring to the market an effective and delicious range of vitamins.

Having graduated from the School of Medicine at the University of Glasgow with a Bachelor Dental Surgery and attaining a diploma in orthodontics, he says he is proud to see the vitamins go live in all Chemist Warehouses in his home country.

"Tackling nutrition head on has been an ambition of mine for over a decade and to bring home some delicious nutrition has been a landmark for me," McQuillan said.

"I'm proud to see our extensive innovation being recognised by customers, who value taste and efficacy as much as we do."

Novomins range of gummies are created with taste and pleasure in mind with a variety of flavours chosen specifically to delight the senses, whilst also supporting general wellbeing, immunity, sleep, nervous system, psychological function, digestive support, energy, bones, teeth, hair, skin and nails.

Peter has held positions as Director of Harley Street Dental Studio and BACD leading both teams to deliver exceptional service and standards of care to all patients.

His comprehensive understanding of the complexity of dental biomechanics and its role in the human body has enabled him to achieve positive results for his patients making him the “go-to doctor” among many celebrities, footballers and pop-stars.

He founded along with Akil Memishi, a pharmacologist and neuroscientist, in 2020 in a bid to disturb the supplements industry, believing that vitamins should come with high potency and great taste, as well as being backed and formulated by people who actually understand human body and health.

All Novomins products are gluten-free, non-GMO and do not contain harmful chemicals, such as titanium dioxide, which is often found in gummy-based vitamins.

Novomins are produced in FDA-registered facilities, to ensure both purity and potency, and are accompanied by a certificate of analysis.

Among the range of gummy vitamins available include Iron Gummies, Magnesium Gummies, Folic Acid Gummies for women, as well as Biotin and Beauty Gummies which aim to support healthy hair, skin and nails.

The products are available in Chemist Warehouses in Ireland now, as well as online at www.novomins.com