Leitrim-born Ray O’Rourke returns as Chairman of Laing O’Rourke

RAY O'ROURKE, the Corraleehan-born founder of international construction giant Laing O’Rourke, has officially resumed a leading role at the helm of the company. As of this month, April, he takes over as Chairman, following the retirement of Sir John Parker from the position after eight years. Sir John will continue to support the business in an ambassadorial capacity.

The leadership shift comes during a pivotal moment for the company, with Ray’s son, Cathal O’Rourke, having been appointed Group Chief Executive in July 2024. Together, the father-and-son duo now lead the global business, ushering in a new family-led chapter for one of the industry’s most ambitious firms.

Laing O’Rourke is currently delivering a number of major infrastructure and development projects across Ireland, the UK, and beyond. Among the highest-profile is Everton Football Club’s new waterfront stadium in Liverpool, designed to hold nearly 53,000 fans. In London, the company is behind the South Quay Plaza development, which includes the 68-storey Hampton Tower — one of the tallest residential structures in Europe.

In the healthcare sector, the firm has been appointed construction partner for the new Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital, a pioneering facility that aims to unite clinical care with cutting-edge research. Laing O’Rourke is also playing a leading role in the UK’s £9 billion Great Grid Partnership — a major initiative by National Grid to upgrade the country’s electricity infrastructure as part of the net-zero transition.

Sustainability has become a core priority for the company. All new UK projects now use low-carbon concrete, which significantly reduces the environmental impact traditionally associated with cement. The material, which incorporates industrial by-products in place of conventional cement, has already delivered a substantial cut in carbon emissions. Environmentally focused upgrades in Australia, such as recent works on Bridge Inn Road in Victoria, also reflect this commitment to greener construction practices.

Ray O’Rourke’s journey from rural Leitrim to the top of the global construction industry has been a defining Irish business success story. He founded the company in 1978 with his brother Des, originally operating out of East London. His return to a senior leadership role is widely seen as both a reaffirmation of the company’s founding ethos and a sign of continuity as it enters a new generation of leadership.