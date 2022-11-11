Marks & Spencer launches checkout-free shopping in Ireland
Business

Marks & Spencer launches checkout-free shopping in Ireland

Marks & Spencer has announced the launch of checkout-free shopping technology across all stores in Ireland.

The new “scan and shop” technology means customers can buy their groceries up to €50 without visiting a till, using the M&S Sparks app on their smartphone.

M&S is the first major retailer in Ireland to provide a till-free in-store shopping experience for customers.

The technology is now available in all stores across Ireland through Sparks, the M&S customer loyalty programme. The launch of the service coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Sparks programme in Ireland.

The service was launched in some stores in London in the run-up to Christmas last year, before being expanded.

Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director of Ireland, said:

“Digitally enabled stores that offer a seamless customer experience are a crucial part of our transformation and our ambition to be a Digital First retailer.

"Our customers are so busy, any tech that can speed up the shopping experience is a massive benefit to them. Crucially, it also means our brilliant colleagues are freed up to offer great service in other parts of the store, helping to improve the overall customer experience. Through the Scan & Shop service our customers can simply scan, pay and go. At M&S, we pride ourselves on innovation and customer experience, so it’s just another step in providing the best possible service.”

“Through the scan and shop service our customers can simply scan, pay and go. At M&S, we pride ourselves on innovation and customer experience, so it’s just another step in providing the best possible service.”

Mr Murphy added:

“Since the launch of the Sparks programme in Ireland, membership numbers have grown rapidly. We have a huge number of customers benefiting from the exclusive deals every day. We are also conscious of making the rewards and offers as relevant as possible to our members such as offering a 20% discount on school uniforms this year – available throughout the summer to help families with back-to-school costs.

“Now, we want to give customers back time. The Scan & Shop service will eliminate the need to carry cash or stand in queues and enables our customers to keep tallies of their shop to help manage their spend in-store.”

See More: Marks And Spencer

Related

Marks and Spencer commit to loyal Irish customers as it plans to close 60 British stores
News 6 years ago

Marks and Spencer commit to loyal Irish customers as it plans to close 60 British stores

By: Irish Post

Over 1,000 UK and Irish jobs at risk of lay-offs at Facebook parent company Meta
News 2 days ago

Over 1,000 UK and Irish jobs at risk of lay-offs at Facebook parent company Meta

By: Connell McHugh

Twitter begins laying off Irish staff
Business 1 week ago

Twitter begins laying off Irish staff

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Heinz and Barnardos teaming up to fight child hunger across Ireland
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Heinz and Barnardos teaming up to fight child hunger across Ireland

By: Irish Post

Ireland vs Fiji preview
Sport 20 hours ago

Ireland vs Fiji preview

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Westlife set to ring in 2023 at New Year’s Festival Dublin
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Westlife set to ring in 2023 at New Year’s Festival Dublin

By: Irish Post

Ronan O'Gara has again claimed he'd like to become the head coach of the England Rugby team
Sport 22 hours ago

Ronan O'Gara has again claimed he'd like to become the head coach of the England Rugby team

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's team for the game against Fiji is out, three uncapped players start the game
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland's team for the game against Fiji is out, three uncapped players start the game

By: Conor O'Donoghue