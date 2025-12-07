Stalker who posted child abuse allegations about his victim online is jailed

A STALKER who continued to contact his victim despite a restraining order, even posting child abuse allegations about her online, has been jailed.

Patrick Egerton, 29, of Spiders Island, Alderbury, Wiltshire, used various social media platforms to stalk his victim and spread lies about her.

He has now been jailed for two years and handed a 10-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim, attending her address or posting about her on social media.

"Over a period of several months, Egerton has continued to contact his victim, threatening her with violence on occasion and causing her to live in fear," said Investigator Joe Cantillon.

Egerton had previously been given a restraining order in Northern Ireland, where he had formerly lived, preventing him from contacting the victim.

However, he continued to do so and was arrested in Wiltshire in September on suspicion of harassment.

Egerton was bailed but continued to contact the victim, members of her family and neighbours over the phone.

He then began posting allegations of child abuse against the victim on social media, sharing her address and pictures of her, causing her a significant amount of fear.

Egerton was arrested again and charged with stalking with a fear of violence.

He appeared at Swindon Crown Court on November 28, where he pleaded guilty.

"He used various social media platforms to spread harmful lies about her and her family — his behaviour has caused her to feel extremely fearful and anxious," said Cantillon.

"This behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."

In a personal impact statement provided to the court, the victim described how Egerton's behaviour had left her living in fear.

"Since the beginning of all of this I have been having nightmares. There are certain places that I won't go," she said.

"Even though I know he is in prison at the moment I still won't go. If I go out, I still feel anxious and paranoid.

"Some days are better than others but there are days where I really struggle."