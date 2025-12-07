Renewed appeal over mysterious disappearance of Trevor Deely in Dublin 25 years ago
News

Renewed appeal over mysterious disappearance of Trevor Deely in Dublin 25 years ago

Trevor Deely disappeared after attending his work Christmas party 25 years ago (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on Trevor Deely, who mysteriously disappeared in Dublin 25 years ago.

Mr Deely, then aged 22, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of December 8 after leaving his work Christmas party.

No trace of him has ever been found, however, gardaí are hoping to identify a man who was seen on camera talking to Mr Deely on the night he disappeared.

Disappearance

Mr Deely, who lived in Dublin but was originally from Naas, Co. Kildare, attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2 on December 7, 2000.

Afterwards, he went to Buck Whaley's nightclub on Leeson Street, leaving between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8.

The weather on the night he disappeared was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

Gardaí want to identify a man seen talking to Mr Deely outside his workplace at 3.35am (Image: An Garda Síochána)

At 3.35am, Mr Deely called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the office on Wilton Terrace at that time shows an unknown man talking with Mr Deely at the back gate of BIAM.

The footage appears to show the man had been waiting outside the bank for around half-an-hour before Mr Deely arrived.

Mr Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am (Image: An Garda Síochána)

Gardaí are still looking to identify the man, who they believe may have information that could assist the investigation.

The man was no longer there when CCTV showed Mr Deely exiting the gate shortly after 4am, having retrieved an umbrella from the office.

While in the building, he also spoke to a colleague who was on the night shift and made a list of things he had to do in work the following day.

Mr Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am.

Appeal

"Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station are appealing for information that will assist the garda investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely," read a garda statement.

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation."

Mr Deely is described as being 6' 1" in height, of slim build, with short red/brown hair and a fair complexion.

No trace of Mr Deely has ever been found (Image: An Garda Síochána)

When he was last seen, he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes and a green padded jacket.

He was also carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

