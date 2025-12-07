Co. Armagh primary school pays tribute to 'much-loved' staff member who died following collision

A PRIMARY school in Co. Armagh has paid tribute to a 'much-loved' staff member who died following a collision this week.

Aileen Lynch was critically injured following the collision involving a lorry in the Gosford Road area of Markethill at 10.20am on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away the following day.

In a statement on behalf of staff, pupils and governors, Markethill Primary School said Ms Finch was a valued staff member who will be 'remembered with love and affection'.

"On behalf of the Markethill Primary School family, we wish to extend our sincere condolences to Aileen Finch's family, following her sudden and sad passing," read a statement.

"Aileen was a much-loved member of the Markethill Primary School community. She entered school, always with a smile and a cheery hello. Nothing was ever a bother to Aileen, who willingly put her hand to whatever she was asked to do.

"The help and support Aileen offered to the Foundation Stage classes will be greatly missed. All of the boys and girls, as well as the staff, adored Aileen.

"We thank God for Aileen's contribution to the life of Markethill Primary School. She will be remembered with love and affection.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Aileen's brothers and sister, Rodney, Jeffrey and Hazel, also her nieces and nephews, at this very sad time. We pray that Christ's peace will surround them in the days ahead."

A statement from the PSNI said enquiries are continuing as they appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

"Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition. However, she has since sadly passed away," added the statement.