Three women convicted in connection with cruelty and assaults at homes in Scotland run by Sisters of Nazareth

THREE women have been convicted in connection with child cruelty and assaults in the 1970s and 1980s at two homes in Scotland run by the Catholic order, the Sisters of Nazareth.

Former nuns Eileen McElhinney, 78 and Carol Buirds, 75, as well as 68-year-old Dorothy Kane, who was employed as a support worker, were convicted at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The three women were bailed and are due to be sentenced at a later date.

"This was a harrowing and complex investigation and I hope these convictions bring some form of closure for those who were treated inhumanely," said Detective Inspector Lynn McPhail.

Offences

The offences took place between 1972 and 1981 at children's homes in Lasswade in Midlothian and Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire.

According to BBC News, Buirds — who was known as Sister Carmel Rose — struck, punched and kicked children at the homes.

She also forced soap and food into their mouths and locked one victim in an unlit cellar without food or water.

Buirds rubbed urine-soaked bedding on the head of two children and made one girl wrap wet sheets around herself before walking in front of other children.

McElhinney, known as Sister Mary Eileen, punched one child to the body and repeatedly struck another boy's buttocks with a hairbrush.

She forced children to stand in cold showers and pushed a child to the ground before kicking and jumping on his body.

Kane dragged one child along a corridor before restraining him by placing her knees on his chest and forced another child into a cupboard before locking him in.

'Horrendous'

"I would like to thank the victims for coming forward," said DI McPhail.

"It is never easy, even with the passage of time, to talk about these kinds of experiences.

"The acts carried out by these women towards children they were supposed to be taking care of and protecting were horrendous.

"Their behaviour included kicking, punching and pushing children, hitting them with objects, locking a child in a room without food or water, forcing one to eat soap and making others take cold showers.

"I would also like to thank all the officers who worked on this investigation and commend them for their dedicated work alongside partners to bring these women to justice.

"I urge anyone who has experienced abuse to come forward, regardless of the passage of time. We have specialist officers you can speak to."