Murder investigation launched after woman and boy, 4, die in Co. Offaly house fire

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation after a 60-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy died following a house fire in Co. Offaly.

A third person, a woman aged in her 50s, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following the fire at the property in Castleview Park, Edenderry shortly before 7.45pm last night.

A statement from gardaí said they believed the fire had been started deliberately after the house was 'attacked by a person or persons unknown'.

"This was a reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home."

Writing on social media earlier, Carol Nolan, Independent TD for Offaly, commented: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community. This is just heartbreaking devastating news.”

The house has been declared a crime scene and is currently subject to technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the Local Coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified.

The remains of both deceased have been removed from the scene and post-mortems will be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist, Margot Bolster, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, commencing this afternoon.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the families.

Gardaí want to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Castleview Park or adjoining roads between 7-8pm last night.

They also want to speak with anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.