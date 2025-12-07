Music and sports stars bring Christmas cheer to kids on Late Late Toy Show

A HOST of music and sports stars brought Christmas cheer to children on Friday's Late Late Toy Show, which raised more than €4m for charities in Ireland.

Football legend Roy Keane and singer CMAT were among the guests on the annual festive extravaganza, which sees children try out the in-demand toys for Christmas.

Even host Paddy Kielty's Grinch couldn't spoil the party as viewers were treated to a series of performances on the show, which has now been a Christmas fixture for 50 years.

After the show opened with narration from Hollywood star Liam Neeson, the famous faces continued as Keane surprised best friends Dylan and Keelan from Dublin, giving them a pep talk before they won a stack of toys for children in hospital.

"Fantastic, looking after each other, supporting each other, looking after a mate, love it," said the former Manchester United captain of the boys.

Meanwhile, an emotional Keelan also received a video message from his favourite singer, Lewis Capaldi, who invited the two 10-year-olds to be his VIP guests at his Marley Park show in Dublin next year.

There was also a musical surprise for the young performers of the All-Ireland All Stars, as folk group Kingfishr joined them on stage for a rendition of their Irish No. 1, Killeagh.

Frontman Eddie Keogh described accompanying the kids on the Toy Show as 'the honour of our lives' before Kielty revealed the band had invited the children and their families to their Malahide Castle show next year.

Six-year-old golf fan Declan, from Co. Cork, got a video message and a dream gift from his hero, Shane Lowry, who encouraged the youngster to keep practising.

"I also heard you're a really big fan of mine, which means a lot, so I've set up something pretty special for you," said Lowry.

"At next year's Amgen Irish Open, I'd love for you to come along and spend a day with me and experience what it's like to be a pro inside the ropes at the Irish Open.

"Keep having fun out there, keep enjoying it and who knows, maybe one day I'll be the one sitting at home watching you on TV."

The youngster was also gifted a flag signed by the victorious European team from this year's Ryder Cup.

Liverpool fan Layla, 11, from Co. Kildare also had a sporting surprise after winding up Manchester United supporter Kielty.

After revealing her favourite player was Co. Tyrone's Conor Bradley, Layla received a video message from the Reds defender, inviting her and her family to a match at Anfield.

Bradley also revealed that Layla would walk out with Liverpool as their mascot in their New Year's Day game against Leeds.

Meanwhile, watching the Toy Show from a classroom at their school in Dublin, the Virgin Mary Girls' National School Choir were shocked to find out they were being whisked to the studio to see out the show with a rendition of CMAT's Stay for Something.

The kids then received a video message from the Irish singer only for her to reveal she was actually in the studio, having rush over following her show at the 3Arena.

After telling Kielty that the choir's performance was 'the most beautiful thing I've ever heard in my life', CMAT revealed the Toy Show had raised more than €4m.

Donations to the appeal, which supports charities across Ireland, can still be made by clicking here.