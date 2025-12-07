Five injured in two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh
News

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses after five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh.

One of the injured, a woman in her 20s, is said to be in a serious condition following the incident, which occurred in Lisnaskea on Friday.

"A report was received at around 4.40pm that a Vauxhall Insignia car and Renault Traffic van had collided on the Crom Road," read a statement from police.

"A passenger in the car, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injury.

"Two others in the car and two men from the van were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance."

The road, which was closed overnight, has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 989 of December 5.

