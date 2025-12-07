New £5m Primark store in Co. Antrim 'an important boost for the local community'

THE HEAD of Primark's operations in Ireland has described a new £5m store in Co. Antrim as 'an important boost for the local community' that will create 70 new jobs.

Fintan Costello, Head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, was speaking at the launch of the new branch at Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena.

The company, which operates as Penneys in Ireland, has invested £5m in the project after relocating from the nearby Tower Centre, where it had been based since opening in 1983.

"Opening our new Ballymena store is a special moment for our whole team, especially the long-standing colleagues who have served our customers here for so many years," said Costello.

Jobs boost

Jackson Minford, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, joined the store team to officially cut the ribbon at the new branch on Friday.

Relocating less than a mile from its original home, the new store at Fairhill spans 26,200 sq. ft of retail space across one floor, doubling the size of the previous store.

New features include self-checkouts, modern fixtures and fittings, improved signage and LED lighting, as well as new display units.

The store will employ 150 people in total, with approximately 70 new jobs created to support the bigger site.

The company currently employs around 1,400 staff at its 10 stores across Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, it launched Primark Home in Belfast, its first-ever standalone homeware store and a world-first for the brand.

'Proud moment'

"We're delighted to offer customers a bigger and better store with more of the great value fashion and everyday essentials they love," said Costello.

"This £5m store investment is an important boost for the local community and we look forward to welcoming customers through the doors and helping them do all their Christmas shopping.

"We remain committed to Northern Ireland and are continually improving our store network to ensure our customers enjoy the very best of Primark every time they visit."

Ryan Walker, Owner of the Fairhill Shopping Centre, added: "We're delighted to welcome Primark to its new location here at Fairhill.

"This investment is a major boost for Ballymena and a proud moment for Fairhill as we look towards a vibrant future.

"Primark's new store strengthens our retail offering, creates valuable local jobs and brings a fresh sense of excitement just in time for Christmas."