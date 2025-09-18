Master plan to transform Belfast City Airport revealed
Business

Master plan to transform Belfast City Airport revealed

AMBITIOUS plans to transform Belfast City Airport over the next 15 years have been revealed.

The airport expects to reach seven million passengers per years by 2040 and is planning to develop the site to meet the expected demand.

Belfast City Airport has revealed its vision for the future (Pic: Belfast City Airport)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were on hand to help launch the airport’s master plan – which is designed to created more than 23,000 jobs and generate £1.7bn in economic output.

“Belfast City Airport is more than just a gateway it is a major part of our economy,” Ms O’Neill said.

“It supports hundreds of jobs, boosts local businesses and helps drive tourism,” she added.

“This master plan shows great ambition and a really bold vision for the future.

“I look forward to seeing how this next chapter unfolds and the positive impact it will have on our people, visitors and generations to come.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were on hand to help launch the airport’s master plan

Ms Little-Pengelly said the plan “has the potential to deliver huge benefits for Northern Ireland”.

“Growing a globally and sustainable economy is a priority for us and this plan aligns seamlessly with this as it will drive connectivity and support future economic growth,” she explained.

“It will also strengthen our tourism sector, support employment and reinforce Northern Ireland’s position as a great place to work, live, visit and invest in.”

Belfast City Airport’s draft master plan is open for public consultation until November 11, 2025.

It can be viewed here.

