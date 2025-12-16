Dublin Airport expects record-breaking number of passengers this Christmas

ROUGHLY 1.8million passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport’s terminals over the coming weeks.

The airport is expecting a 22 per cent rise in traffic between December 18 and January 5, which would make this Christmas its busiest yet.

"Christmas is a magical time at Dublin Airport and we can't wait to welcome the record numbers that will be travelling this year,” Daa’s Graeme McQueen said.

“Our arrivals halls will once again be filled with emotion as families and loved ones reunite for the festive period,” he added.

"We want to make it extra special for those arriving into Ireland for Christmas, so the team have pulled out all of the stops to make the terminals extra-Christmassy and to put together a festive programme of entertainment that will run right up until Christmas Eve.”

Numbers travelling through Dublin Airport’s terminals this year are expected to be up by around 22 per cent, or 330,000 passengers, compared to the same period last year.

An average of 96,000 passengers are expected at the airport each day over the 19-day period between December 18th and January 5th.

The seven days leading up to Christmas will see around 350,000 passengers arriving at Dublin Airport, which will be closed on December 25.

“As always, Dublin Airport will close on Christmas Day - the only day of the year it closes - to give staff a well-earned day off with their loved ones,” the airport confirmed.

“However, a skeleton team will remain on duty that day including the airport's Fire and Rescue and Airport Police.”

The busiest day at Dublin Airport in the run up to Christmas is forecast to be this Sunday, December 21, when around 110,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport.

Sunday, December 28 is also expected to be busy, with 115,000 passengers going through.

The airport has advised all passengers to arrive two hours in advance of short-haul flights and three hours in advance of long-haul flights.

"While our terminals are going to busy over the festive period, the airport team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and festive experience for everyone passing through,” they added.

“We know how special this time of year is and whether you’re reuniting with loved ones or bringing holiday cheer to those near and far, we wish you a safe, smooth, and joyful journey," added McQueen.