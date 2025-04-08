Minister announces major expansion to bolster Ireland’s position in global aviation industry

INNOVATION Minister James Lawless has today announced measures which will support a major expansion of the aviation industry in Ireland.

Mr Lawless, who is the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, has confirmed that the number of apprenticeship opportunities for aircraft mechanics in Ireland will double this year.

In 2024 the number of training places available across the country was 79 but this will increase to 160 from September 2025 it was revealed today.

"I am pleased we were able to rapidly double training places for this important apprenticeship and bolster Ireland’s position as a key player in the global aviation industry,” Minister Lawless said as he announced the plans at Dublin Airport this morning.

“It is essential the apprenticeship system is agile and can scale up or down quickly as required, based on the dynamic needs of the sectors we serve,” he added.

The expansion follows a comprehensive consultation process led by the Minister’s department and the National Apprenticeship Office, who worked with industry stakeholders in the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul sector.

"Looking ahead, we are planning for long-term sustainability,” the Minister confirmed today.

“I’ve tasked SOLAS with securing a dedicated premises to establish a national Centre of Excellence for aircraft mechanic training from 2028 and continue to develop the apprenticeship’s programme delivery in line with industry standards."

Ireland is already deemed a major player in the aviation industry, managing some 60 per cent of the world’s leased aircraft.

The investment into its national industry is expected to further cement the state's position on the global stage.

"Ireland manages an estimated 60% of the world’s leased aircraft, with an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul sector valued at €370 million and employing 3,200 people,” CEO of the Irish Aviation Authority, Declan Fitzpatrick, said today.

“Increasing the number of apprenticeships is essential for our indigenous industry, located throughout the country, to grow exports and meet the increasing global demand for quality aviation services,” he added.

"The apprenticeship opens the door to an exciting and rewarding career, with demand for licensed aircraft maintenance engineers continuously growing in Ireland and abroad."

The Atlantic Aviation Group said it is "proud" to be on board to train up an increased number of aviation apprentices in Ireland this year.

"AAG is proud of its participation in the Aircraft Maintenance Apprenticeship and are delighted to train apprentices in 2025 for the entire industry sector in Ireland," CEO Shane O'Neill said.