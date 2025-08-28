Minister praises Northern Irish firm’s pioneering work to achieve zero-emission transport

A LEADING transport firm based in Northern Ireland has been praised for its contribution to the region’s “green economy”.

Wrightbus manufactures world-leading hydrogen and battery-electric buses, including the world’s first hydrogen-powered double-decker bus, and its vehicles are in use across the globe.

This week Northern Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir visited the firm’s headquarters in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

“Wrightbus exemplifies how Northern Ireland can lead the way in green innovation,” the Minister said after taking a tour of the company’s production facilities.

“Their commitment to zero-emission technology not only helps tackle climate change but also supports highly skilled jobs and economic growth in Ballymena and beyond,” he added.

“My department remains committed to collaborating with industry partners like Wrightbus to achieve a cleaner, greener future for everyone.”

Wrightbus employs around 2,300 staff directly and indirectly supports the employment of thousands more people throughout its supply chain.

The Minister’s visit came during a period of public consultation on the draft Climate Action Plan (Northern Ireland) 2023–2027, which outlines actions to reduce emissions and create green jobs, including in relation to sustainable transport use.

Following the visit, Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said it was a “pleasure to host Minister Muir and to show him how we have invested in developing new technologies and products over the last few years to drive growth, decarbonisation and green jobs creation”.

"In addition to the 2,300 people we employ, we will also support 7,200 jobs throughout the supply chain by 2027, putting us at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s green jobs revolution," he added.

“We welcome DAERA’s commitment to collaboration as we continue to innovate.”