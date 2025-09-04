Shared housing development on site of former military barracks in Co. Antrim opens to residents

A NEW shared housing development built on the site of a former military barracks in Co. Antrim is now open to residents.

The St Patrick’s site in Ballymena, which features 135 social and affordable housing units, is part of a wider regeneration of the former military site.

Funded by the Department for Communities and Radius Housing, it is designed to bring “economic and social benefits to Ballymena and surrounding communities” the Department said in a statement.

This week, the development opened its doors to residents.

“I am pleased to be opening this transformational project which marks another phase in the ongoing regeneration of the St Patrick’s site,” Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said at the opening event.

“This development of modern, affordable, sustainable and shared homes is a significant step in addressing the housing need which exists in this community,” he added.

“The regeneration of the area will provide not just housing but a community with social infrastructure, new facilities and links to the nearby town centre, making it a great place to live.”

Anita Conway, who is Director of Development at Radius Housing Association, welcomed the new tenants to the site.

“We are delighted to welcome the new tenants to their homes, and it is important that Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has been able to join us here to officially mark the completion of the new homes at St Patrick’s,” she said.

“This is a really significant regeneration project, led by housing but bringing wide-ranging benefits to the whole community.

“The construction element, with the employment and apprenticeship opportunities it created, is one important aspect.

“But Radius is committed to building communities as well as homes, and our team has already been working with the local community, schools and neighbours to ensure that the new development and tenants integrate positively.

“We hope that the new tenants enjoy many happy years in their new homes.”