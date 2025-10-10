Waste compactors installed across Dublin to help clean up city

NEW waste compactors have been installed across Dublin in a bid to clean up the city.

Dublin City Council announced the installation of the new waste compactors on Fownes Street Upper and St. Stephens Green today.

“Keeping Dublin clean is a responsibility we all share,” the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, said.

“The introduction of these new waste compactors is a game-changer, removing a significant amount of waste from our streets and creating a more pleasant environment for everyone.”

He added: “We are investing in a cleaner, more sustainable Dublin, but this is a partnership, so we ask every resident, business, and visitor to do their part and help us make a real difference."

The Council’s new waste initiative is expected to see the removal of 1,000 plastic bags from the streets per day.

In the initial pilot phase plastic bags will be removed from 90 streets, and there are plans to expand the scheme further on a phased basis over the coming months.

“The compactors will be available to everyone including businesses and residents who are based in the pilot areas,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Residents and businesses in the pilot area should contact their waste collector to discuss the new options for waste collection.”

The Council has also launched its new litter Prevention and Awareness Campaign ‘No More Rubbish Excuses’, where the Council is urging residents, businesses and visitors to “respect the city, take pride in their surroundings, and play their part in keeping Dublin clean”.

"Our 'No More Rubbish Excuses' campaign is a clear statement of our intent,” Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, said.

“We have listened to the concerns of Dubliners and have implemented our strategy to tackle waste management head-on.

“With increased enforcement, more staff, and new technologies like these waste compactors, the necessary infrastructure is in place.

“Now, it's time for every one of us to take personal responsibility and help keep our city clean. We are committed to a cleaner Dublin, and this is a major step forward."