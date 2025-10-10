NI Justice Minister faces down dozens of protesters outside her home

Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister Naomi Long has condemned a protest outside her Belfast home as “bullying and intimidation”.

A group of around 40 people gathered on Wednesday evening in what is believed to be a demonstration against the housing of sex offenders, according to BBC Northern Ireland.

Long, who also leads the Alliance Party, said the protesters crossed a line by targeting her private residence, describing the incident as “threatening and wholly unacceptable.”

In a strongly worded statement, she emphasised her openness to public debate but made clear that protesting at someone’s home “isn’t legitimate engagement”.

“It isn’t engagement, and it isn’t legitimate protest to turn up at my home, disrupt my neighbours and my family and place pressure on police,” she said. “It needs to stop.”

Her husband, Belfast City councillor Michael Long, revealed that the protest marked the first time in their 25 years in politics that demonstrators had come to their home.

“A PSNI car had to sit outside the house overnight in case of attack,” he said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that officers attended the scene and are now reviewing video evidence to determine if any offences were committed.

The incident has prompted an official investigation.

Alliance Party deputy leader Eóin Tennyson condemned the protest as “hugely distressing” and said the couple “shouldn’t have to put up with it.”

He criticised those responsible for using harassment as a political tool, adding that recent months of online abuse and misinformation had created a “toxic atmosphere” contributing to the event.

“This reprehensible incident hasn’t developed in a vacuum,” said Tennyson.

“Far-right activists and malign influences have targeted Naomi with abuse and harassment. Politicians must take responsibility for the words they use, both online and in the Assembly.”

Tennyson said the incident was live-streamed by protesters and described it as a "turning point" for political discourse in Northern Ireland.

He warned that attacks on politicians’ homes threaten democratic values and called for a review of security arrangements for elected officials.

Political leaders across party lines have also spoken out.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin described the protest as “absolutely disgusting” and said the intimidation of public officials in their homes undermines democracy.

“For people to come to your home and attack you in your place of sanctuary is just beyond belief,” she said.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP echoed those sentiments, calling the event “frightening and appalling behaviour”.

She affirmed cross-party support for Long, stating, “Our solidarity is with Naomi Long.”

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland also issued a statement condemning the protest and its impact on Long’s personal safety.

As the PSNI investigation continues, Long’s party has vowed to examine how to better protect elected officials from harassment and threats.

“We must decide what kind of society and politics we want,” Tennyson said. “This moment must not be ignored.”