Police appeal for ‘distressing image’ not to be shared following Newry collision
News

POLICE have urged members of the public not to share ‘distressing images’ related to a fatal collision in Newry this week.

John O’Brien, 67, died after being involved in a collision on Wednesday, October 8, the PSNI have confirmed.

In a statement issued today, the police force urged anyone with footage related to the incident not to share it on social media.

“Police are aware of a distressing image being circulated from the scene of this road fatality and request that the sharing of this graphic scene image to cease immediately, out of consideration for the family impacted,” they said.

“Persons found to be sharing the image may be committing the offence of improper use of public electronic communications network,” they added.

John O'Brien died following the collision in Newry (Pic: PSNI)

“If anyone has information about the originator, or this image being disseminated, please contact Police on 101.”

Investigations into the incident are onging and the PSNI has urged anyone who has information related to it to contact them directly.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with the police investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 901 of 08/10/25,” the police force said in a statement.

