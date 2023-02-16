New £4m tourism campaign hopes to attract Brits to Northern Ireland

A NEW promotional campaign designed to attract British travellers to Northern Ireland has been launched this week.

Tourism Ireland, the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland overseas, hopes to reach 8.6million people living across Britain through their £4million multimedia campaign - which is aimed at generating demand and driving bookings for short breaks and holidays in the North.

Following the success of its 2022 campaign, Tourism Ireland will roll out its new ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit/Green Button’ campaign this spring.

It will include advertising in cinemas and video-on-demand; digital outdoor ads on hundreds of sites across Britain; ads on popular digital and social channels and co-operative promotions with airlines and ferry operators serving Northern Ireland.

The campaign also includes new partnerships with The Telegraph and with The Times and The Sunday Times in Scotland.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of GB, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new £4 million campaign to promote Northern Ireland in GB this spring.

“The campaign will reach around 8.6million people – highlighting our spectacular scenery, great cities and the many things to see and do right around Northern Ireland.”

She added: “As we continue to rebuild our tourism business from the all-important GB market, our aim is to remind prospective visitors that Northern Ireland is the perfect destination for a short break or holiday.

“Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to drive as much business as possible to Northern Ireland over the coming months.”