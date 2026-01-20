Dublin Airport welcomed record number of passengers in ‘busiest year ever’

DUBLIN AIRPORT welcomed more than 36 million passengers in 2025, making it its “busiest year ever”.

The airport, operated by daa, saw 36.4million passengers pass through its doors last year, a five per cent increase on its figures for 2024.

“More than 36 million passengers (36.43m) travelled through Dublin Airport in 2025, the airport’s busiest ever year,” a daa spokesperson confirmed this week.

“This represented an increase of 5.1 per cent on 2024, demonstrating the continued high demand for travel through Ireland’s national hub airport,” they added.

“Maintaining standards at such consistently high levels during the busiest year in our 85-year-history is testament to the commitment and hard work of the Dublin Airport team,” Dublin Airport Managing Director, Gary McLean said as the figures were revealed.

“The airport operation ran smoothly throughout the year, with 97 per cent of passengers passing through security in less than 20 minutes, boosted by the roll out of new best-in-class security scanning technology across both terminals.”

He added: “Go back 10 years and Dublin Airport had never handled more than 100,000 passengers in a single day.

“Fast forward to 2025 and three out of every five days saw 100,000+ passengers moving through our terminals, while we also recorded our busiest ever day on Sunday, 10th August when 130,427 passengers went through smoothly.”

Mr McLean said the “strong passenger numbers in 2025” are indicative of the “huge demand” to fly in and out of Ireland.

“Dublin Airport has room to accommodate higher numbers of passengers in the years ahead, but it is essential that we soon start building new gates, stands and other infrastructure to set us up to meet the demand that’s coming over the coming decades – and removing the passenger cap is key to that happening,” he explained.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made by the Minister for Transport in introducing new legislation, which will see the cap removed, and its inclusion this week in the Spring Legislative Programme, while daa continues to work with other stakeholders to progress its Infrastructure Application through the planning system,” he added.

The total number of passenger numbers going through Dublin Airport has increased by 46 per cent since 2015.

On 215 days in 2025 more than 100,000 passengers passed through Dublin Airport.

A total of 255,000 flights were recorded at the airport last year, an increase of five per cent on 2024.

The top destinations from Dublin Airport in 2025 were

London Heathrow was the top destination from Dublin Airport in 2025 followed by Amsterdam; Manchester; London Stansted and London Gatwick.