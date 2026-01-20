Network Ireland confirms Karen Ronan as new president

A NEW president has been announced for the business networking group for women, Network Ireland.

Karen Ronan has been announced as the organisation’s National President for 2026.

Ms Ronan, who is the Chief Executive of Galway Chamber of Commerce, will hold the position for one year, and plans to use her time to “build bridges” between their branches across the country.

“It is a great honour to take on the role of President of Network Ireland for the coming year,” she said as her appointment was announced this week.

“My theme for the year, ‘Building Bridges’, reflects the need to connect people, ideas, sectors and regions,” she added.

“While progress has been made, equality for women in business cannot be taken for granted.”

Ms Ronan, who succeeds Amy O'Sullivan, of AOS Consulting, in her new role, has more than three decades’ experience in business and tourism in Ireland and overseas.

She previously led the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau for 22 years, during which time the agency generated an estimated €160mn in economic impact for Clare and Limerick by attracting international conferences and sporting events.

She was appointed Chief Executive of Galway Chamber in 2025.

A graduate of the Kemmy School of Business at the University of Limerick, Ms Ronan hopes to drive more than 3,000 business leads and introductions between Network Ireland members during 2026.

Across its 17 branches in Ireland, the network prides itself on “expanding opportunities for women-led enterprises”.

Founded in 1983, Network Ireland supports more than 1,400 female entrepreneurs, SME owners and senior professionals across sectors ranging from multinational business to non-profits, the arts and the public sector.

“We must continue to build equity by addressing structural barriers, amplifying diverse voices and ensuring women are supported to lead, influence and succeed,” Ms Ronan said this week.

“Network Ireland has a powerful role in bringing people together to drive meaningful change,” she added.

“I look forward to working closely with the advisory council, national executive, regional branches, and members to deliver a year that combines advocacy, connection and tangible business outcomes, reinforcing Network Ireland’s role as a powerful platform for women in business across Ireland.”