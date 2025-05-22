Celebrations as Ballygally Castle reaches 400-year milestone
Travel

Celebrations as Ballygally Castle reaches 400-year milestone

CELEBRATIONS are on the cards at Ballygally Castle in Northern Ireland as it marks its 400-year anniversary.

The historic castle, which was built in 1625 by James Shaw, is perched along the Co. Antrim coastline.

Over the centuries it has evolved to become one of the region’s most popular destinations.

It joined the Hastings Hotels group in 1966, under the ownership of Sir William Hastings.

The Ballygally Castle Hotel is celebrating its 400th anniversary

Since then it’s original features have been preserved, earning it global recognition and making it a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Most recently the site was recognised in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best, where it placed among the top one per cent of listings worldwide.

"We’re absolutely delighted with the recent Tripadvisor recognition as we unveil a series of special events and packages to mark the hotel’s historic milestone,” Scott Weatherup, General Manager of Ballygally Castle, said.

“Ballygally Castle has been part of the fabric of this community for centuries, and we’re incredibly grateful to our guests and local supporters who have been with us throughout the years,” he added.

A series of events planned at the Castle include a murder mystery night

The hotel has planned a series of anniversary events for 2025.

This month it will debut its own Ballygally-branded beer, created in partnership with White Water Brewery, with a historic label telling the castle’s story.

“This anniversary is not only a proud moment for the hotel but also for the entire Hastings Hotels family,” Mr Weatherup said.

“It promises to be a truly memorable year, filled with unique experiences that celebrate our rich heritage and the timeless charm of the castle,” he added.

See More: Antrim, Ballygally Castle, Northern Ireland, Travel

