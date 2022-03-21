O'Donovan Waste sets new standard for skiploader operation

THE London-based Irish firm O'Donovan Waste Disposal Limited has become the UK's first waste management and recycling specialist to introduce a skiploader based on a Scania L-series chassis into service.

Benefiting from a Transport for London five-star Direct Vision Standard (DVS) rating, the vehicle sets a new standard for skiploader operation in terms of the level of protection it provides to vulnerable road users.

Supplied by Scania (Great Britain) Limited's Purfleet depot, the truck is part of an order for four Scania skiploaders.

"The whole purpose of adding the Scania L-series vehicle is about taking innovative steps and encouraging the sector to be forward-thinking as we work to reduce road danger for all users," says Jacqueline O’Donovan, Managing Director, O’Donovan Waste.

"We have had Scania trucks on our fleet for many years and their ongoing technical advances and commitment to sustainability match our own priorities.

“As a dynamic company known for progressive decisions, we are keen to ensure we are making the best choices to help further protect vulnerable road users as well as the environment.

“We continue to make significant ongoing investments in our fleet and drivers to ensure that we are in the best possible position to do this."

For Scania, UK Sales Director Vincente Connolly says: "Since its launch, the Scania L-series has been utilised nationwide in a range of applications spanning local distribution to refuse collection.

“We are delighted O'Donovan Waste Disposal has now become the country's first waste management specialist to specify the chassis for a skiploader.

“With its low driving position and excellent all-round visibility, the cab is ideally suited to intensive urban operations, such as those undertaken by O'Donovan in and around the capital. We wish the company's team every success with the vehicle and look forward to continuing to develop the long-standing relationship between our two organisations."