O’Donovan Waste MD joins esteemed national construction awards judging panel
Business

Jacqueline O'Donovan will join the National Building and Construction Awards judging panel

WASTE industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan will join the judging panel at the esteemed National Building and Construction Awards (NBCA).

The second-generation Irishwoman, who heads up the London-based O’Donovan Waste, has previously seen her firm win one of the prestigious awards, where it was recognised for “having invested substantial time and resources into ongoing health and safety training, cultural and technological innovation, and for its continuous work to surpass and exceed standards for safety and best practice in the sector”.

For 2023 the multiple-award winning business leader will now sit on the panel responsible for deciding the NBCA winners.

The annual NBCAs showcase and celebrate the achievements of the industrious, hardworking and enterprising building and construction businesses.

There are 19 categories which any UK construction business can enter, with all submissions then scrutinised by subpanels of four judges who will be looking for significant and sustained performance over the last 12 months.

“The awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise and reward the work of some of the exceptional dedication and talent that we see in the construction sector,” Ms O’Donovan said.

“I would encourage others in the sector to get involved and I look forward to working with my fellow judges on the panel to select those who have gone above and beyond to deserve the industry recognition such an award will bring.”

Ms O’Donovan has previously been recognised for her leadership and vision, winning several prestigious business and entrepreneurial awards including PwC Private Businesswoman of the Year and the Growing Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year.

She has also twice been awarded the Director of the Year title by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

