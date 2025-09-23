British fire security services provider acquires Cork-based fire safety firm

A LEADING British fire security firm has acquired a Cork-based business which provides fire safety services and training.

London headquartered Ranger Fire and Security has announced the purchase of the B-Safe Group in Ballintemple, Co. Cork.

Founded in 2019, the group has grown to become a fire industry specialist - which offers its customers fire extinguisher service and supply, as well as health and safety training and fire consultancy.

The company’s existing client base includes a range of corporate clients, from local businesses to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies across Ireland.

Following its acquisition by Ranger, the B-Safe Group will continue to be led by Managing Director Damien Byrne, Director of Portables, Fire Alarm and Emergency Lighting Jason O’Brien and Director of Operations and Suppression Aiden Bolster.

“All will remain with the business to help drive strategy and growth,” a Ranger spokesperson confirmed.

“B-Safe Group marks another excellent addition to the Ranger team, in particular helping to further strengthen our reach across Ireland,” Ranger Fire and Security CEO Mark Bridges said.

“With the company’s training programs we are looking forward to expanding our services for customers, while offering even more cross-selling and collaboration opportunities to the businesses within the group,” he added.

“The team at B-Safe are well-known to Ranger Ireland and are a well-respected member of the sector.

“We look forward to working with leadership closely to further Ranger’s mission to be the one-stop shop for all fire and security needs in both the UK and Ireland.”

Damien Byrne, Managing Director of B-Safe Group, said they are “excited” for their new path ahead.

“As a new member of the Ranger team we are excited to work with the stand-out businesses across the team to improve their fire and safety offering across Ireland and the UK while expanding our own services to meet the needs of our loyal customer base,” he said.

“As a company we are committed to providing trusted fire safety and training services and we look forward to continuing to meet this goal as a part of the Ranger Group,” he added.

Ranger’s Cork acquisition marks the firm’s third in Ireland, alongside Dublin’s Aqua Fire Prevention and KSS Fire Suppression.