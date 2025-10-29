Finnish software developer Aiven to open Co. Cork hub, creating 40 new jobs

A FINNISH software developer is to open a new base in Co. Cork, creating 40 new jobs over the next three years.

Aiven, a cloud infrastructure leader, has chosen Cork City as the location for its hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with a focus on Go to Market (GTM) expansion.

The firm, which currently has an office in Mahon in Co. Cork, said the Munster city 'stood out as the clear choice' for the new office due to its skilled and diverse labour market.

"Aiven's decision to establish its EMEA Go to Market hub in Cork is a strong endorsement of Ireland's reputation as a leading destination for global technology investment," said Minister for Enterprise Tourism & Employment, Peter Burke.

'Exciting opportunities'

Aiven's GTM Expansion hub will see the creation of a new Inside Sales organisation with supporting engineering and operational supporting functions, which will be focused on driving the growth of Aiven's open-source core services.

The decision to expand its Cork operations with a focus on hiring sales professionals will create new, high-quality career opportunities in the region.

These roles will provide local talent with a pathway to grow in the global technology sector, while strengthening Cork's reputation as a leading technological base.

The project is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"The creation of 40 high-quality jobs over the next three years will provide exciting opportunities for skilled professionals in the region and further strengthen Cork's position as a centre of innovation and commercial excellence," said Mr Burke.

"I welcome Aiven's continued commitment to Ireland and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this expansion."

'Milestone year'

Established in Helsinki in 2016, Aiven operates in the managed open-source data infrastructure sector, delivering fully-managed services for widely-used open-source technologies.

It employs more than 400 people across 11 office locations and multiple remote locations globally.

As well as Finland and Ireland, it has offices in Britain, Germany, France, Portugal and Israel.

"2025 has already been a milestone year for Aiven as we've crossed the $100m ARR (annual recurring revenue) mark," said Conor Forde, Senior Vice President.

"To support our next phase of growth, we've rethought how we scale our go to market efforts, and this expansion is the next step forward.

"Cork stood out as the clear choice for Aiven's expansion due to its exceptional availability of high-skilled talent and its vibrant, open and diverse labour market, which are essential to fuelling our next phase of growth and innovation."