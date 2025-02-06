Plans to grow overseas tourism spend in Ireland to €9bn by 2030

TOURISM IRELAND has outlined its plans to market Ireland as an overseas destination for 2025 – which they hope will net a €9bn spend by visitors over the course of the year.

Outlining its strategy for this year, the government agency, which is responsible for marketing the island of Ireland overseas, revealed it will “invest in an extensive and targeted programme of activity across more than 13 overseas source markets”.

“In 2024, overseas visitor spend grew by over 10 per cent, bringing an estimated €7 billion to the island of Ireland,” the organisation explained.

“With ambitions for the longer term, Tourism Ireland envisages overseas tourism revenue can grow from €6.4 billion in 2023 to €9 billion by 2030, with the right strategic supports.”

Sustainable development is at the core of the organisation’s plans for 2025, meaning they will focus on attracting tourists who have “value adding tourism traits – people who are likely to see more, do more, enjoy more and therefore spend more when they visit”.

They will also launch a ‘Slow Tourism Month’ due to half of all visitors to the island of Ireland choosing not to use a car.

“Tourism Ireland will enable more exploration, with trip ideas that allow for dwell time in communities and scenery and that can be enjoyed by rail, bus or with tour partners, winning overnight stays across regions,” they explain.

The organisation will also “refresh and build on” the its existing ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign, to “make the island of Ireland stand out as a ‘bucket list’ destination”.

That said, there are challenges ahead, with the ongoing passenger cap at Dublin Airport among the issues up for review thius year, according to Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Mansergh.

“In any industry there are risks to mitigate and tourism is no different,” she said.

“This year, we will need to take account of the added step that the introduction of the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme will bring for visitors to Northern Ireland.

“The passenger cap at Dublin Airport is top of mind and its review will be vital for tourism,” she added.

“However, there is also enormous potential ahead and we are ambitious for growth.

“In 2025, we will focus on increasing the value of overseas tourism, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment – and will do so by inspiring overseas visitors and strengthening strategic partnerships.”