PlayStation owner Sony Interactive Entertainment to open Dublin office, creating 100 jobs
Business

PlayStation owner Sony Interactive Entertainment to open Dublin office, creating 100 jobs

Sony Interactive Entertainment is the company behind the popular PlayStation brand (Image: RICHARD A. BROOKS / AFP via Getty Images)

SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT has announced plans to open an office in Dublin.

The company behind the poplar PlayStation brand said it plans to hire 100 local employees in engineering and operations at its digital innovation and engineering centre.

The office is being established with the support of IDA Ireland, the Irish Government's inward investment promotion agency.

The Dublin team will focus on research and development in projects that optimise digital operations, customer and employee servicing.

It will also focus on external operations through technology, digital tools and data.

"Establishing a presence in Dublin allows Sony Interactive Entertainment access to top-tier talent in digital innovation and technologies, in a region I know full well is ready to support our innovative approach to interactive entertainment," said Paul Walsh, SVP, Head of Digital Technology, Engineering, IT, and Operations, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We're excited to contribute to Dublin's vibrant economy and looking forward to bringing onboard bright minds at all career levels.

"Through IDA Ireland, we're seeing first-hand how the Irish business community is nurtured at all levels, creating an environment that we'll be proud to play our part in supporting."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said the move highlights the appeal of Ireland to major businesses.

"This significant investment by Sony Interactive Entertainment highlights Ireland's commitment to advancing our vibrant tech ecosystem and providing opportunities for top tier talent," he said.

"I very much welcome Sony Interactive Entertainment's decision to establish its digital innovation centre here which demonstrates the continued appeal of our business environment."

Meanwhile, Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: "I am delighted to welcome Sony Interactive Entertainment to Ireland.

"Their decision to expand and hire 100 talented software engineers here underscores Ireland's reputation as a hub for innovation and technology.

"This investment is also testament to the quality of our workforce and the vibrant tech ecosystem we have in Ireland."

Applications for the roles are now open and can be found by clicking here.

See More: Dublin, IDA Ireland, Peter Burke, PlayStation, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Related

Infrastructure firm Wavin reveals plans for new logistics centre as part of Ace Express Freight link-up
Business 3 days ago

Infrastructure firm Wavin reveals plans for new logistics centre as part of Ace Express Freight link-up

By: Gerard Donaghy

Leading Irish hospitality group opens new Dublin gastro bar
Business 1 week ago

Leading Irish hospitality group opens new Dublin gastro bar

By: Fiona Audley

Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency
Business 4 months ago

Irish firm wins €900k contract with European Space Agency

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Co. Down teen missing after attending event in Dundalk
News 8 hours ago

Co. Down teen missing after attending event in Dundalk

By: Gerard Donaghy

De Valera’s vanishing Ireland
Comment 23 hours ago

De Valera’s vanishing Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

A piece of Killarney heritage smashes estimate at auction
Business 23 hours ago

A piece of Killarney heritage smashes estimate at auction

By: Irish Post

Luxury tees off at Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland's new five-star resort
Travel 1 day ago

Luxury tees off at Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland's new five-star resort

By: Kevin Pilley

London Irish celebrate their homeland at friends and family day
Out & About 1 day ago

London Irish celebrate their homeland at friends and family day

By: Malcolm McNally Photography

New Irish music app blends online learning with live sessions
Business 1 day ago

New Irish music app blends online learning with live sessions

By: Mal Rogers