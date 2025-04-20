PlayStation owner Sony Interactive Entertainment to open Dublin office, creating 100 jobs

SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT has announced plans to open an office in Dublin.

The company behind the poplar PlayStation brand said it plans to hire 100 local employees in engineering and operations at its digital innovation and engineering centre.

The office is being established with the support of IDA Ireland, the Irish Government's inward investment promotion agency.

The Dublin team will focus on research and development in projects that optimise digital operations, customer and employee servicing.

It will also focus on external operations through technology, digital tools and data.

"Establishing a presence in Dublin allows Sony Interactive Entertainment access to top-tier talent in digital innovation and technologies, in a region I know full well is ready to support our innovative approach to interactive entertainment," said Paul Walsh, SVP, Head of Digital Technology, Engineering, IT, and Operations, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We're excited to contribute to Dublin's vibrant economy and looking forward to bringing onboard bright minds at all career levels.

"Through IDA Ireland, we're seeing first-hand how the Irish business community is nurtured at all levels, creating an environment that we'll be proud to play our part in supporting."

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said the move highlights the appeal of Ireland to major businesses.

"This significant investment by Sony Interactive Entertainment highlights Ireland's commitment to advancing our vibrant tech ecosystem and providing opportunities for top tier talent," he said.

"I very much welcome Sony Interactive Entertainment's decision to establish its digital innovation centre here which demonstrates the continued appeal of our business environment."

Meanwhile, Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: "I am delighted to welcome Sony Interactive Entertainment to Ireland.

"Their decision to expand and hire 100 talented software engineers here underscores Ireland's reputation as a hub for innovation and technology.

"This investment is also testament to the quality of our workforce and the vibrant tech ecosystem we have in Ireland."

Applications for the roles are now open and can be found by clicking here.