Record-breaking Ryanair orders whopping 300 new Boeing aircraft

RYANAIR has ordered a whopping 300 new aircraft from Boeing – marking the largest ever order for US manufactured products by an Irish firm.

The no-frills airline confirmed this week it has placed the order, worth $40billion, for the new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft for delivery between 2027 to 2033.

When finalised it will be the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods, but due to the size of the transaction it will be subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s upcoming Annual General Meeting, which takes place on September 14.

Confirming the order, Ryanair Group CEO, Michael O’Leary, said: “Ryanair is pleased to sign this record aircraft order for up to 300 MAX-10s with our aircraft partner Boeing.

“These new, fuel efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21 per cent more seats, burn 20 per cent less fuel and are 50 per cent quieter than our B737-NGs.”

He added: “This order, coupled with our remaining Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade, and these jobs will be located across all of Europe’s main economies where Ryanair is currently the No.1 or No.2 airline.”

Mr O’Leary claims the purchase of the new aircraft will allow the airline to keep passenger fares low.

“In addition to delivering significant revenue and traffic growth across Europe, we expect these new, larger, more efficient, greener, aircraft to drive further unit cost savings, which will be passed on to passengers in lower air fares,” he said.

“The extra seats, lower fuel burn and more competitive aircraft pricing supported by our strong balance sheet, will widen the cost gap between Ryanair and competitor EU airlines for many years to come, making the Boeing MAX-10 the ideal growth aircraft order for Ryanair, our passengers, our people and our shareholders.”

Once the deal is agreed, Ryanair expects phased deliveries of its new aircraft between 2027 and 2033.

It has suggested that 50 per cent of these deliveries will replace the firm’s older B737NG aircraft.

Boeing President & CEO, Dave Calhoun said of the deal: “The Boeing-Ryanair partnership is one of the most productive in commercial aviation history, enabling both companies to succeed and expand affordable travel to hundreds of millions of people.

“Nearly a quarter century after our companies signed our first direct airplane purchase, this landmark deal will further strengthen our partnership. We are committed to delivering for Ryanair and helping Europe’s largest airline group achieve its goals by offering its customers the lowest fares in Europe.”