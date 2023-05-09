Ryanair adds extra flights for rugby fans travelling to Ireland for cup finals
Business

RYANAIR has added extra flights to its routes between Britain and France and Ireland to accommodate rugby fans heading to Dublin to catch two much-anticiapted cup fianls this month.

The Irish no-frills airline has added extra flights across multiple Irish routes it confirmed this week, including Glasgow – Dublin, Dublin – Glasgow, La Rochelle – Dublin, and Dublin – La Rochelle.

The move comes ahead of the Rugby European Challenge Cup final and Heineken Champions Cup final, both which take place in Dublin later this month.

Glasgow Warriors take on RC Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 19, while Leinster face La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final the following day at the same venue.

Ryanair’s Jade Kirwan said: “We’ve had record bookings from rugby fans travelling this year for what is set to be spectacular European Challenge Cup final and Heineken Champions Cup final, both taking place in Dublin this month.

“To fulfil this overwhelming demand, we have added extra flights across routes from to/from Ireland, Scotland, and France, including Glasgow – Dublin, Dublin – Glasgow as well as La Rochelle – Dublin and Dublin – La Rochelle.”

She added: “While we’re adding additional flights, we expect these seats to sell out fast and encourage all rugby fans to book their low-fare Ryanair seats now to avoid missing out.”

