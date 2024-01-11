Ryanair announces 150 new cabin crew jobs at Stansted base

RYANAIR is hosting a series of open days in Britain this week in a bid to fill 150 new cabin crew roles at its Stansted base.

The Irish airline announced a major recruitment drive this month, as it looks to increase cabin crew numbers significantly at London Stansted airport.

To help find the “perfect candidates for these exciting new cabin crew roles” the airline is welcoming prospective candidates to join them at their open days, which will give them the chance to meet some of Ryanair’s existing crew members.

It will also allow them to “learn about life as cabin crew and what these roles can offer them” the no-frills airline, which is headquartered in Dublin, explained.

Ryanair operates a five days on/three days off roster for cabin crew and offers a £1,200 once-off bonus for new starters, as well as giving employees discounted travel costs.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said: “We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 150 cabin crew positions at our London Stansted base and we invite those interested in applying to come along to one of the recruitment events taking place this January to meet the team and learn more about these exciting new roles.

“These cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions," he added.

“Our cabin crew enjoy industry-leading “5 days on, 3 days off” rosters – equivalent to a bank holiday every week – fantastic remuneration packages, world class training, outstanding career development as well as a once-off ‘New-Joiners’ Allowance’ of £1,200.

“We look forward to welcoming our new cabin crew members on board in Summer 2024, as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034.”

Ryanair is hosting an open day at the Rose and Crown Hotel in Colchester on January 18 and a further open day at the Holiday Inn in Stevenage on January 24.

For further information click here.