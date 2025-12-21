Sinn Féin 'extremely disappointed' as GAA opts to continue Allianz partnership

SINN FÉIN TD Joanna Byrne has said she is 'extremely disappointed' after the GAA opted to continue its partnership agreement with insurance company Allianz.

Nine counties had passed motions at their annual conventions calling for the organisation to sever ties with the German company over alleged links to Israel.

However, following a meeting of the GAA's Coiste Bainistíochta to assess a report on the issue from the Ethics and Integrity Commission (EIC), the organisation has decided to continue the link-up.

"The GAA board have made their decision but this issue is not finished yet," said Ms Byrne, Sinn Féin's spokesperson for Culture, Communication and Sport.

'Strongly-held views'

For more than 30 years, Allianz has sponsored the GAA's National Leagues and is the current sponsor of the All-Ireland SFC.

The company also serves as the GAA's primary insurer for its clubs and stadiums.

However, almost 800 former and current players recently signed a petition calling for the GAA to end its sponsorship agreement with Allianz.

It followed the publication of a report by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese which claimed Allianz was among a number of insurance companies that 'invest large sums in shares and bonds implicated in the occupation [of Palestine]'.

The report also claimed Allianz's asset management subsidiary PIMCO was among 400 investors to purchase treasury bonds, boosting the Israeli state budget.

After the GAA agreed on Friday to continue its partnership with Allianz, the insurance company said it has no holdings in the aforementioned bonds and does not engage in any investment or underwriting activity connected to the Middle East.

Explaining its decision, the GAA said terminating the current deal, which runs until 2030, would expose it to legal action and damage its reputation by failing to honour contracts.

It also claimed Allianz has no involvement with the Israeli Defence Forces or corporate entities involved in the war in Gaza and that it would be impossible to secure an alternative insurer that would not have similar links.

"The GAA acknowledges the strongly-held views of some of its members on this issue and the association would also like to thank the EIC for their work in this matter," added a statement from the GAA.

'Supporters have made it clear'

Following Friday's decision, Ms Byrne suggested the GAA was out of touch with the views of supporters around the country.

"When I met with the GAA Board to discuss a variety of issues in October, I made it very clear I believed the GAA should end their relationship with Allianz," she said.

"I reiterated that position again via email to the GAA Board in the weeks after that meeting.

"I am extremely disappointed that they have voted to keep their relationship with Allianz.

"There was always one or two Palestinian flags flown by fans at county GAA matches but in the last two years we can all see the multitude of Palestinian flags being flown by GAA fans at every GAA ground around Ireland.

"As far as I can see, the GAA supporters have made it clear what is important to them and that is to take a moral stand in support of the Palestinian people.

"I do not envy the GAA Board having to explain their vote to stay with Allianz at Congress in February."